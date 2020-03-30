Werewolves 120: Adelaida’s Planet – Day 3

It’s not a long flight, and you might actually travel up and down more on the Z axis than you do in the X/Y plane. The wind are erratic but savage.

“THE OCEANS ARE FREEZING OVER,” yells Veronica, during one especially bad dip that leaves you weightless for 10 whole seconds. Gravity kicks back in, hard. “WEATHER PATTERNS HAVE BECOME UNSTABLE.”

A few minutes later, completely without warning, you drop out of the sky onto a cracked and overgrown runway. Veronica curses as the airframe rattles on impact, but the tires hold. You taxi over potholes and frost heaves, watching brown-green vegetation speed by outside the window. A billboard haloed with dead Spanish moss announces that Florida Welcomes You!

You deplane furiously at the dark terminal. Veronica hops out and dusts herself off.

“I’d say that went pretty well!” she says, and then jumps back as “Steve”‘s body falls out the open passenger door. “OH GOD.”

“No,” says PTA Sharon, “it’s fine. He was a serial killer.”

Veronica stares at “Steve,” then Sharon. “Really? I… guess that’s o-”

Padparadscha’s limp form tumbles out and lands on “Steve.” She has a long gash to the torso.

“Wait!” she gasps. “Don’t take my liver! I need it for living!”

Padparadscha (Lamb Dance) has died. She (he) was a PARTISAN.

“Shucks,” says Veronica. “Still-”

Just as Padparadscha breaths her last, Steve Harvey falls out and lands on her. Bleeding from half a dozen wounds, he points a shaking index finger skyward.

“Show me… GOD!”

Steve Harvey (Ralph) has died. He was a PARTISAN.

Veronica takes a deep breath and sticks her head back in the plane.

“That’s everyone. Let’s get inside before more death happens.” A pair of strange aircraft zip by far overhead, moving well past the speed of sound. It’s hard to tell what they are at this distance, but they look like kites made of glass. Veronica shudders as the sonic boom slaps the dead airport. “I need a smoke so bad,” she mutters to herself.

She leads you to a smashed-out window covered with plywood. It’s cold and damp inside, and a large painting of George Washington judges you solemnly.

Veronica walks over to an ancient gasoline generator and yanks the rip cord several times, trying to make it turn over.

“Allow me,” says Gort. He gives the line a stiff yank and the motor turns over. “Ah yes, machines,” he says to himself, softly. “So much simpler without… love.”

Veronica leads you along a heavy power cable to a side room that must have been a restaurant or gift shop at some point. A bunch of monitors are set up on the check-out counter, and they flicker to life at the press of a button. The graphs and charts they display are meaningless to you. Veronica thumbs a toggle switch.

“All stations, this is V-8791, that’s V-8791, please respond.” She rummages in a nearby box and finds a mildewed pack of cigarettes. “Thank fuck.”

“What was that, V-8791?” says a staticky voice from a speaker. “Say again.”

“I have important information,” says Veronica. “Request move to full duplex.”

“Standby.”

One of the graph monitors blacks out, and is replaced a moment later with a grainy video feed of an elderly black woman. Her white hair is buzzed close, and she’s holding a cracked coffee mug that says SEARS on it.

“We’re – hold on, could someone light this?” The Demoman takes her cigarette, does something with it that results in a small explosion, and passes it back, lit. “Thanks. We’re in a safe place right now but I need some kind of fuckin’ input.” She takes a deep drag. “This got weird fast, Brigitte.”

“We?” asks the woman on the screen.

Veronica gestures behind her. “The run to the Lunapool Mall was a bust. The item wasn’t there. But I got some last-minute intel from Deci that-”

“Deci is unreliable,” says Brigitte, crossly. Veronica throws up her hands.

“That’s what they think, and that’s why she came over to our side.” The cigarette tip flares yellow as she inhales carcinogens and mold spores. “But she was right, because I finally found the Manitoba Cryonics original batch.” She gestures at the lot of you. “These people were there when Adelaida was. Some of them met her.”

Brigitte’s eyebrows go up at this. “Is that true? You were there in 2020?”

“She was very nice, yes,” says Betty Grof.

“Perfect teeth,” says Nolan Austin.

“Didn’t ask me how many sets of grandparents I had,” says Joanna Lannister XIII, laughing nervously. “Of course I have the usual number. F-five? It’s five, right?”

Hope exits Brigitte’s face in an orderly manner. “Do you think you can trust them, at least? How much do they know?”

Veronica shrugs. “Mostly? One of them was a serial killer but they killed that guy pretty quick, so I guess they’re motivated to self-police. They might be a little over-eager about it, though.” She pauses and inhales again. “Just tell me what to do. I almost died back there. I know that doesn’t mean the same thing for me as it does for you, but I was still scared.”

Brigitte nods. “Understood. Has your current location been compromised?”

“A patrol went over without stopping. That’s about it.”

“Then stay there while I confer with the council. We’ll reconvene at the usual time. Good luck.”

And she signs off.

The dim sun goes down, and Veronica builds a fire in a pit located below a blown-out skylight. She makes a thin soup for you all out of old canned and dried things scrounged from a rusty footlocker.

“This might sound strange,” she says, gazing into the flames, “but was there… someone with us last night? In the IKEA?” Her fingers play idly with the frizzy end of her braid.

You all look at each other.

“Nah, mate,” says Crocodile Dundee II with false bravado. “Must be yer imagination.”

“When I was living, this lie-fear was my game,” mutters the Powerslave, but Veronica doesn’t hear him.

“You’re right. I guess I just wish I could go home,” she says, quietly. “But! I’m sure you all feel the same way. Let’s get some sleep.”

You bunk down on the cold stone floor. Veronica falls asleep first, and you all wait for – yes, there it is, the catering truck. It fills the concourse with a lambent bluish-white glow as it materializes. Princent Vice stands in the window, grinning.

“Why don’t we get to know each other better?” he asks, jovially. “I like to know my customers.”

“Could we know you?” says PTA Sharon. “Are you accredited with the Better Business Bureau?”

“I have letters of note from many realms,” says Princent Vice. “Not that particular one, but-”

“Are you Vincent Price?” asks Dennis Reynolds. “The actor?”

“I assure you I have no idea who that handsome devil even is,” says Vice, even as his eyes harden. “Now, as I was saying: I’d like to get to know you all better, and to do that, I will be offering uncomfortable questions. But only mildly uncomfortable. I strive for 6/10 creepiness at all times, and therefore I shall give you a choice. You only have to answer one.



“First Choice: Since familial relations seem to be coming up a lot, how do you feel about cousin marriage? The places where it’s legal – or isn’t – may not be the ones you think. State your opinion and make a case for it.

“Second choice: What’s the weirdest thing you’d feel comfortable eating? Or, at least, comfortable eating and talking about. Nothing off-color, please. This is an all-ages establishment.

“Third choice: If both of those questions are just a little too strange, here’s a mulligan: What’s an accidental secret about yourself you’re completely comfortable sharing, but for some reason never have?

“I know these are unusual questions, but wouldn’t you agree these are unusual times? And I’ll make answering worth your while.”

Today’s event: Answer one of the three questions above in your QTs. You may answer either as yourself or in-character. The best answer will win today’s Catering Truck item.

The truck fades away again, and the airport sinks into the darkness of night.

Day 3 ends Wednesday, April 1, at 5 p.m. EST.

PLAYERS LIVING April LKD – Face BannerThief – Harley Quinn Cop on the Edge-ish – L.Q. “Sonny” Clemonds DW – Arsene Lupin, gentleman thief E-Dog – The Demoman from Team Fortress 2 Emmelemm – Kitty Witless Flubba Gunto – Caesarbot 3000 Goat – Gort 5.0 Grumproro – Betty Grof Hohopossum – Tiny Tim and Astral Howeird Possum InnDEEEEED – William Dyer, Antarctic explorer Jake (#2, replacing Annanomally) – Crocodile Dundee II Jon Hamm’s John Ham – Nolan Austin, dentist in Sherman Oaks Keldeo Lord Stoneheart – Powerslave Mayelbridwen – Limited Edition Balloon Lady, leader of the Playmobil Mr. Glitch Owen1120 – The Burger King Robert Post’s Child – Captain Video Sic Humor – Montgomery Burns Side Character – Chris Kirkman Snugglewumps – Joanna Lannister XIII Spiny Creature – Crimes, clone of Grimes Spookyfriend – Sharon Lastname, PTA President Tiff Aching – Living embodiment of “Let It Be” Zecko – Dennis Reynolds DECEASED The Hayes Code – Nora, from Sanctuary Hills / Partisan Jake (#1) – Mick “Crocodile” Dundee / Partisan Lamb Dance – Padparadscha Louie Blue – Hieronymus Karl Friedrich, von Münchhausen, known to many as the Baron von Münchhausen / Partisan

Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather – Zap Rowsdower / IADOLANTHEAN MSD – Robo R66-Y / Partisan

Ralph – Steve Harvey / Partisan Sister Jude the Obscure – Mary Pickford / Partisan Tyrone – Chara 8-bit Steve from Blue’s Clues – FREEZER BURN VICTIM (Serial Killer) Wasp – Wasp / Carol / Big Jim / Count Dorkula / Zaxaforian Candulor (working together) / Partisan BACKUPS Tobias Morpheus Lutair Lovely Bones [collapse]

ROLES 15 Partisans (Town) 24 19 Vanilla Partisans 1 Radio Operator (Investigator w/ 100% accuracy) 1 EviSync Operator (Investigator w/ 66.7% accuracy) 1 Medic 1 Haruspex (Town Vigilante)

7 Iadolanthean Spies (Wolves) 6 5 Iadolantheans (Vanilla Wolves) 1 Iadolanthean Hierophage (Wolf Roleblocker)

1 Freezer-Burn Victim (Serial Killer) Vanilla town message: Welcome Manitoba Cryonics test subject! You will be a PARTISAN (vanilla town) once you’re thawed out in the future, but shh, spoilers. Your only regular power is your vote, although you may also be awarded prizes from the catering truck. [collapse]

RULES Events Each day will feature a day-long Event, which is optional. A prompt will be given in each day’s header, and participating players are to respond in their QTs. Do not publicize your Event responses (until the game is over; then it’s okay). The winner will be chosen by NPC Princent Vice, the Catering Truck proprietor, which is to say, the mod. I will endeavor to be impartial. Do not discourage other players from participating in Events. I want everyone to participate if they want to.

Win conditions: The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive). Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated. The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person. A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending.

Night actions: There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however. If the wolf roleblocker targets the medic, the medic will NOT be able to doctor their target. Operators (cops): All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all Iadolanthean forces come back NOT HUMAN. The Radio Operator will always get a true result; the EviSync Operator will get the truth two-thirds of the time. The medic cannot medic themselves or the same person two nights running.

Voting: Day kill thread: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying. Catering Truck thread: The item with the most votes wins. If there is a tie, I will choose between the tied items for you. The selected item is awarded at twilight to the player who best completes that day’s Event to Princent Vice’s satisfaction. Event entries are made in QTs and must not be made public.

Dueling: Instant death for the loser. Odds of winning 50%, as selected by RNG. There can be up to 2 duels per game day. The winner of the first duel can participate in the second. The first duel must be finished before the second takes place. You can’t duel yourself. You can’t duel Captain Video. Do not coerce third parties into dueling each other.

There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly. Catering Truck items will always have their effects listed.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here.

[collapse]

