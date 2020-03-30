AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #62: Tournament Arc

Heya AvoGamers! We’re planning to record the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast on the 12th of April at 1 PM Eastern, and we’d love for you to join us.

The format for this episode will be very different from usual. Based on the video games you nominated for the Pits at the end of 2019, Lovely Bones has compiled a bracket of 24 games. That’s right: we’re going to be doing a fast-forwarded version of this site’s favourite pastime: tournaments!

Here’s how it’ll work: In each match-up, we’ll spend a couple of minutes talking about each game. Then we’re going to vote for which one we prefer. We’ll go through the bracket until only one game remains atop it.

Here’s the bracket:

First round

Seed 1: 4, 8, 23 – Control vs Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice vs Ape Out

Seed 2: 14, 10, 9 – Total War: Three Kingdoms vs Baba is You vs The

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Seed 3: 7, 11, 16 – Disco Elysium vs Outer Wilds vs Death Stranding

Seed 4: 3, 20, 2 – Fire Emblem: Three Houses vs Heaven’s Vault vs

Untitled Goose Game

Seed 5: 15, 6, 24 – FFXIV Shadowbringers vs Luigi’s Mansion 3 vs Manifold Garden

Seed 6: 13, 21, 12 – Super Mario Maker 2 vs Cadence of Hyrule vs The

Outer Worlds

Seed 7: 1, 17, 18 – Resident Evil 2 vs Greedfall vs Monster Hunter

World: Iceborne

Seed 8: 5, 22, 19 – Pokemon Sword and Shield vs Kingdom Hearts 3 vs Metro Exodus Quarterfinals

Round 9: Winner 5 vs Winner 8

Round 10: Winner 4 vs Winner 7

Round 11: Winner 3 vs Winner 1

Round 12: Winner 2 vs Winner 6 Semifinals

Round 11 vs Round 10

Round 9 vs Round 12 Bronze medal match Finals

If you want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. Which games in the bracket you’ve played

I don’t have a good estimate of how long this recording will take. Please try to budget 3 hours.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; consider it our 2020 resolution. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

Privacy-Related Disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous. Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants. You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype. I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise. [collapse]

