AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #62: Tournament Arc

Heya AvoGamers! We’re planning to record the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast on the 12th of April at 1 PM Eastern, and we’d love for you to join us.
The format for this episode will be very different from usual. Based on the video games you nominated for the Pits at the end of 2019, Lovely Bones has compiled a bracket of 24 games. That’s right: we’re going to be doing a fast-forwarded version of this site’s favourite pastime: tournaments!
Here’s how it’ll work: In each match-up, we’ll spend a couple of minutes talking about each game. Then we’re going to vote for which one we prefer. We’ll go through the bracket until only one game remains atop it.
Here’s the bracket:
First round
Seed 1: 4, 8, 23 – Control vs Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice vs Ape Out
Seed 2: 14, 10, 9 – Total War: Three Kingdoms vs Baba is You vs The
Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Seed 3: 7, 11, 16 – Disco Elysium vs Outer Wilds vs Death Stranding
Seed 4: 3, 20, 2 – Fire Emblem: Three Houses vs Heaven’s Vault vs
Untitled Goose Game
Seed 5: 15, 6, 24 – FFXIV Shadowbringers vs Luigi’s Mansion 3 vs Manifold Garden
Seed 6: 13, 21, 12 – Super Mario Maker 2 vs Cadence of Hyrule vs The
Outer Worlds
Seed 7: 1, 17, 18 – Resident Evil 2 vs Greedfall vs Monster Hunter
World: Iceborne
Seed 8: 5, 22, 19 – Pokemon Sword and Shield vs Kingdom Hearts 3 vs Metro Exodus
Quarterfinals
Round 9: Winner 5 vs Winner 8
Round 10: Winner 4 vs Winner 7
Round 11: Winner 3 vs Winner 1
Round 12: Winner 2 vs Winner 6
Semifinals
Round 11 vs Round 10
Round 9 vs Round 12
Bronze medal match
Finals
If you want to participate, please provide in the comments below:
- Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it.1
- Which games in the bracket you’ve played
I don’t have a good estimate of how long this recording will take. Please try to budget 3 hours.
As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; consider it our 2020 resolution. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.
Let’s chat about video games!
(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)
- You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous.
- Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants.
- You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype.
- I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise.