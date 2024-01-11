The Thursday Politics Thread Will Get Smoked

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The final debate before the Iowa Caucuses took place on Wednesday night. Two candidates remain on the field in the Republican primary, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with Chris Christie having suspended his campaign earlier the same day. I say two, even though there are three remaining. Donald Trump remains, by a wide margin, the favorite of the GOP base and has not bothered with any of the debates.

Good old Meatball Ron and Nikki Haley squared off, each taking jabs in their own way at the Ex-President. Haley taking the tack that Trump’s chaos is the last thing the country needs at this point, and mocked the idea floated by Trump’s lawyers that he could kill a political rival using Seal Team 6 and absolve them with presidential immunity (ha ha ha ha??). Meatball Ron, or Meaty, as he liked to be called, focused more on the stuff Trump hasn’t done. Quite rightly, actually, Trump did not in fact, build a wall and have Mexico pay for it. Trump did not, in fact ‘drain the swamp”. The two clashed with each other with Haley calling out DeSantis as a mealy-mouthed politician telling people what he thinks they want to hear. I don’t like her, but she has a point.

None of this matters, of course. Barring some diving intervention, Trump will be the nominee. These two are just vying for a spot as Veep. Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic saying that he thought that Haley was going to “get smoked” by Trump. He’s also said that he received a phone call from a ‘petrified DeSantis’. What does that mean exactly? Is he petrified by the possibility of being the nominee, or is he petrified that Trump is the nominee and will use that political capital to smite his would-be rivals? Eh, they’ll be fine inevitably. Come Super Tuesday these two will be enthusiastically licking his boots.

Elsewhere, those clowns in Congress seem to be at it again. Members of the House Freedom Caucus torpedoed a procedural motion for a package of GOP spending measures in protest of an unrelated deal between Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Democrats. This was a rule vote, which usually passes long party lines, and they joined with House Democrats in order to sink it. It signals the return of this kind of hardball politics that ousted Kevin McCarthy and elevated Mike Johnson.

With more House retirements, Johnson will have an even narrower window for defections. “Luminaries” within the caucus like Marjorie Taylor Greene are already signaling their dissatisfaction with Johnson. While some find it unlikely a motion to vacate will succeed, certain Democrats have already noticed that things could play out similarly. After all, Democrats only voted to help oust McCarthy because he wasn’t willing to work with them. If Johnson chooses to do the same, there’s no reason to think they won’t if given the opportunity. The vote caused Johnson to end all House business for the day.

With Trump likely returning to the Republican nomination and the House of Representatives continuing to roil in chaos it’s hard to see how different things will be in the future. They continue to signal that mismanagement, pain, fear, and retribution will be what they have to offer to people. The Republicans have bad policies and even worse leadership which is all the more reason for progressives to continue to stay engaged. Biden has not made this easy, particularly recently. I never want anyone to feel my vote is being taken for granted, so I hope that we will hold Dems feet to the fire should they win.

http://tinyurl.com/2fca85pp

http://tinyurl.com/5n7eh484

http://tinyurl.com/wt8h7xr3

http://tinyurl.com/2byusdhs

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

Also, according to recent polls approximately 50% of adults are not planning on getting their Covid-19 boosters. So please get them and older adults should also look to be vaccinated for RSV! It’s been difficult to get adults onboard with getting the RSV shots as it is. Remember that getting these shots could potentially keep thousands of Americans who do not have to be there out of the ICU this winter.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...