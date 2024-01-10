Night Thread of H1: The Biggest Heading (01/10)

Tonight’s open thread is brought to you by the html tag <h1> which is meant for title or heading text of the highest level of importance, i.e. whatever merits the largest font.

So I went looking for real-world sculptures of the letter “H” and surprisingly, the only immediate match that came up was this one: made for a school project in which each student was to construct a letter of approximately the same height as themselves, this big cardboard H has a rather fetching geometric flair about it. The maker writes that she is not a particularly tall person, so it isn’t a towering object. Nonetheless, a fine sense of form and solidity:

artist: jessica tankersley

<h1>H is for Have a good night Avocados!</h1>

