Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread – January 11, 2024

Hey, everybody! Welcome to the weekly TV thread. Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! An unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show discussion/review requests. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know. If you have any requests for discussion threads for specific series, let me know!

This week’s discussion prompt: No prompt this week.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11TH, 2024:

Boy Swallows Universe (Netflix)

SkyMed (Paramount+)

Ted (Peacock)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12TH, 2024:

Destroy All Monsters (Shudder)

Criminal Record Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Lift (Netflix)

Role Play (Prime Video)

Self-Reliance (Hulu)

The Traitors Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

True Justice: Family Ties (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13TH, 2024:

A Scottish Love Scheme (Hallmark)

Girl In The Video (Lifetime)

2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14TH, 2024:

Belgravia: The Next Chapter Series Premiere (MGM+)

Monsieur Spade (AMC)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

2024 Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

MONDAY, JANUARY 15TH, 2024:

Maboroshi (Netflix)

75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16TH, 2024:

Breaking Point Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Death And Other Details Series Premiere (Hulu)

June (Paramount+)

The Shift Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17TH, 2024:

Chicago Fire Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD Season Premiere (NBC)

Family Law Season Premiere (The CW)

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Wild Cards Series Premiere (The CW)

