Echo Episode 2 Discussion

Welcome! All five episodes of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe limited series Echo are now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. I’m not a fan of having just one thread for all episodes, as that favors those who binge the series all at once over those who spread them out over several days, so I will post a separate discussion thread for an episode each day.
The cast includes:
- Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo
- Chaske Spencer as Henry
- Tantoo Cardinal as Chula
- Devery Jacobs as Bonnie
- Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez
- Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits
- Graham Greene as Skully
- Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin
- Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil
Official Synopsis: The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.
FYI, an unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show reviews/discussion requests. If you’re doing a show, please indicate it here as this is an easy way to let everyone know.