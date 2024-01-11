The Weekly Music Thread Is FREE!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Shit-Master Sløtface ᶜˡᵃˢˢᶦᶜ :

What shows have you gone to because they were free?

In 1997, French musician Jean-Michel Jarre performed a free concert in Moscow which apparently amassed an audience of over 3.5 million people, becoming the highest-attended free concert of all time. Were you there? Let us know down below! And if not, please feel free to reminisce about any shows you have been lucky (or unlucky) enough to see.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

