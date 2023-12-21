‘Tis the Season for the Weekly Music Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

******************

ANNOUNCEMENT: The thread for The Pits: Best in Music 2023 (hosted this year by The Avocado’s very own Bresson) is still active! The deadline for nominations in the three designated categories (for Best Song, Best Album, and Best Live Show) is December 23 (at 6:00 AM Eastern Standard Time). For anyone still interested in participating (or making last-minute changes to your lists) the thread can be found HERE!

******************

This week’s discussion prompt: As we are fast approaching what for many is the holiday season, normally this is the time of year where we post our favorite songs or albums related to Xmas, winter, etc. And this year is no exception – by all means, please feel free to discuss and post your seasonal favorites down below!

However, at the moment I am currently obsessed with Long Season, a 1996 album/song by a Japanese band called Fishmans . While it is not exactly holiday fare, for anyone that is a fan of music that could be described as “psychedelic”, “dub”, or wants to hear something almost guaranteed to get you high even when you are completely straight, then this just might be the album for you!

So with that in mind, an optional discussion prompt: What is an album that you would like as many people as possible to hear? It may well be impossible to choose just one, so don’t overthink it – maybe just go with the first thing that comes to mind, an album you are currently enamored with, an album you’ve come back to many times over the years, or an album that has made your life better in some small or big way.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr festive guac out!

