Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21ST, 2023:

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years Of Magic (CBS)

Dr. Death Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

Gary Gulman: Born On 3rd Base (Max)

Gigolò per caso Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Like Flowers In Sand Series Premiere (Netflix)

Miracle In Bethlehem, PA (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Smart Home Killer (LMN)

Supa Team 4 Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Christmas Break (Fox)

2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (ABC)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22ND, 2023:

Gyeongseong Creature Series Premiere (Netflix)

Marvel’s What If? Season Premiere (Disney+)

Sago Mini Friends: New Year’s Steve (Apple TV+)

25th Annual A Home For The Holidays (CBS)

Would I Lie To You? (Britbox)

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire (Netflix)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23RD, 2023:

A Royal Christmas Holiday (Great American Family)

Christmas Revisited (OWN)

Extended Family Series Premiere (NBC)

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (Lifetime)

Night Court Holiday Episode (NBC)

Ragna Crimson [dubbed version] (Hidive)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24TH, 2023:

A Christmas Letter (UPtv)

A Vampire In The Family (Netflix)

The Manny Series Premiere (Netflix)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25TH, 2023:

Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road (Disney+)

Madame Blanc Mysteries (Acorn TV)

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26TH, 2023:

Building Outside the Lines Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Letterkenny Season Premiere (Hulu)

Superchef GrudgeMatch Season Premiere (Food)

Thank You I’m Sorry (Netflix)

Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? Season Premiere (HGTV)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27TH, 2023:

American Pickers Season Premiere (History)

46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (Netflix)

Raffa Series Premiere (Hulu)

