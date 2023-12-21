The Thursday Politics Thread Must Pay Immediately

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Rudy Giuliani must pay his $148 million dollar settlement for defaming two Georgia election workers immediately. Judge Beryl Howell determined that there was a significant risk that Giuliani would likely find a way to hide his money if she didn’t make this ruling. Given that he also faces legal fees from the other cases he’s involved in, it’s not unreasonable.

“Giuliani has never denied that he has taken steps to hide his assets from judgment creditors, and has offered no affirmative pledge that he will take no steps to do so,” excerpt from the order

Additionally, he’s already required to pay $230,000 in legal fees and penalties to the plaintiffs for refusal to cooperate with the legal team’s discovery requests. So Rudy’s got going for him, which is nice.

Following the initial judgment, Giuliani said that he will appeal the decision. But he has since been sued again by the plaintiffs to stop him from continuing to lie that they engaged in election interference in the 2020 election. Given that following the damage amounts’ announcement, Giuliani went on to call it a “sham of a trial” and that the jury never got to see the evidence of how these “two women acted that would have been totally contrary to the, to their unrebutted, uncorroborated testimony.” That is also a wise move.

America’s Mayor, guys, gals and non-binary pals, just an awful man with an awful lot of money that’s caused a lot of pain. His lawyers have declined to comment on the latest regarding the settlement but Rudy is likely scrambling to find a way out of this. May he find a barrel with which to cover himself while he goes on Steve Bannon’s podcast since he will likely have nothing left to his name.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna.

