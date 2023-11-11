TV Reviews: Scavengers Reign

TV is hyperaccessible. Streaming services are a part of everyday life, and everything is covered with such scrutiny that there are few surprises. Even here, at The Avocado, TV is probably our third or fourth most popular topic, behind maybe movies or video games and definitely behind cats.

Sometimes there are breakthroughs, though. The occasional show will premiere with little promotion and capture an audience by virtue of its content alone. Last year, this was The Bear. This year, it might be Scavengers Reign.

The show premiered on HBO Max in mid-October, its first season following a handful of individuals who, having abandoned a damaged spaceship for an uncharted planet, are trying to survive in this new world. I went into this show with little background, having been sold on it by my partner, who was sold on it by Jeff VandeMeer on Instagram. That, combined with about one minute of the first episode, was all it took to hold my interest.

VandeMeer’s name would likely have come up here, regardless. Reign feels like a clear connection to his work, maybe a grandchild of early Miyazaki. The animation designs and color palette would feel at home alongside art from Mœbius. Influences aside, the production here is beautifully animated and sparse, with everything interacting directly in an ecosystem that feels like an above-ground ocean environment.

The story progresses quickly enough, with our characters isolated but working towards a shared goal. There’s enough exposition to establish the present state, but the majority of the time is spent exploring a planet with helpful and harmful elements seemingly in equal amounts. The credits list only a few names for each episode, and the show spends plenty of time getting to know its characters through their interactions with each other and the new world. Everyone feels alive, and the emotional investment comes naturally. By the time we approach the climax, the stakes are clear for everyone.

I don’t have any real qualms with the show, but it’s worth noting that the show depicts a natural environment that is beautiful and unforgiving. Blood and violence are not the point of the show, but they occur naturally. The body horror is real. This is not a horror show, but it has moments that are as scary as anything I’ve seen on TV or in a movie recently. I understand if this paragraph may deter some potential viewers, though I would recommend the show for most.

No spoilers, but the main arc of the season concludes nicely while leaving some possibility for continuation. Right now, it may be too early to tell if Scavengers Reign will remain a niche show and a pleasant surprise, or if the creators will have a chance to continue the story. Either way, what we do have is an unqualified success and worth watching.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...