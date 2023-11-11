Svengoolie Discussion Thread 11/11/2023: Munster, Go Home

From the MeTV website…

“Herman discovers he’s the new lord of Munster Hall in England. The family sails to Britain, where they receive a tepid welcome from Lady Effigy and Freddie Munster, who throws tantrums because he wasn’t named Lord Munster. An on-board romance had blossomed between Marilyn and Roger, but on land Marilyn discovers Roger’s family holds a longstanding grudge against the Munsters. Herman upholds the family honor in an auto race; he and Grandpa also unlock “the secret of Munster Hall.”

Enjoy the movie!

