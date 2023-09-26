Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 49

Group 47 Results 81.82% DNF Duel Primal Wonder (feat Raon) 72.73% Airport CEO Cloud Connection 63.64% Metallic Child Boss theme of shutty 63.64% Ecstatic Raving 63.64% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Bloom – Intro 63.64% Blaster master zero 3 Gaia-Sophia: Supreme Vehicle 63.64% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course A chef’s coda 54.55% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Scream 54.55% Axiom Verge 2 White Sand City 54.55% Far: Changing Tides Rise 54.55% Genesis Noir Tick Tock 54.55% Tunic Redwood Colonnade 54.55% Echoes of Mana Guardian Lurking Deep 54.55% ESCHATOS Silver Lining (arranged) 45.45% Sonic Frontiers Vandalize 45.45% Ship of Fools Beakeneers and Unbeakeneers 45.45% The Knight Witch SubmaRayne 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Close in the Distance 27.27% Paper Mario (NSO) Over Shiver Mountain 18.18% Paper Mario (NSO) Crystal Palace Crawl 18.18% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Cloudy Mountain Peaks 18.18% Coromon Farming Town of Hayville 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Silly Groose 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Inside the Sandship (Past) Remember The Fallen 31.25% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Lake Caverns 31.25% Splatoon 3 Splattack! [C-Side] 31.25% Balan Wonderworld Anjellica 30.77% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Gyro Man 30.77% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Wild Battle ~ East Province 30.77% Vampire Survivors Gaze upon the stars 30.77% Heaven Burns Red After You Sleep -requiem ver.- 30.77% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Pomp and Circumstance | Vivid BAD SQUAD 30.77% Dandy Ace Art Gallery 30.77% Sable Beetle’s Nest 30.77% NEO: The World Ends with You DIVIDE 30.77% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Peach Gardens 30.77% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident きゅんです。[Pizuya’s Cell] 30.77% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Wanderer 30.77% WarioWare: Get It Together! Penny’s Song (Spanish Verison) 30.77% Roadwarden Howler’s Dell 30.77% A3! Family Activation [sasakure.UK; Vocals: Shintarou Asanuma & Masashi Igarashi] 30.77% Frogun Deep Jungle 27.27% Paper Mario (NSO) Over Shiver Mountain 18.18% Paper Mario (NSO) Crystal Palace Crawl 18.18% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Cloudy Mountain Peaks 18.18% Coromon Farming Town of Hayville 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Silly Groose 9.09% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Inside the Sandship (Past) Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Wednesday, September 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will start Wednesday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 49 is open until Wednesday, September 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

