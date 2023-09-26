Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 49

Group 47 Results
|81.82%
|DNF Duel
|Primal Wonder (feat Raon)
|72.73%
|Airport CEO
|Cloud Connection
|63.64%
|Metallic Child
|Boss theme of shutty
|63.64%
|Ecstatic
|Raving
|63.64%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Bloom – Intro
|63.64%
|Blaster master zero 3
|Gaia-Sophia: Supreme Vehicle
|63.64%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|A chef’s coda
|54.55%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Scream
|54.55%
|Axiom Verge 2
|White Sand City
|54.55%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Rise
|54.55%
|Genesis Noir
|Tick Tock
|54.55%
|Tunic
|Redwood Colonnade
|54.55%
|Echoes of Mana
|Guardian Lurking Deep
|54.55%
|ESCHATOS
|Silver Lining (arranged)
|45.45%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Vandalize
|45.45%
|Ship of Fools
|Beakeneers and Unbeakeneers
|45.45%
|The Knight Witch
|SubmaRayne
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Close in the Distance
|27.27%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Over Shiver Mountain
|18.18%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Crystal Palace Crawl
|18.18%
|Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO)
|Cloudy Mountain Peaks
|18.18%
|Coromon
|Farming Town of Hayville
|9.09%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Silly Groose
|9.09%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Inside the Sandship (Past)
Remember The Fallen
|31.25%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Lake Caverns
|31.25%
|Splatoon 3
|Splattack! [C-Side]
|31.25%
|Balan Wonderworld
|Anjellica
|30.77%
|Mega Man: The Power Fighters
|Gyro Man
|30.77%
|Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
|Wild Battle ~ East Province
|30.77%
|Vampire Survivors
|Gaze upon the stars
|30.77%
|Heaven Burns Red
|After You Sleep -requiem ver.-
|30.77%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Pomp and Circumstance | Vivid BAD SQUAD
|30.77%
|Dandy Ace
|Art Gallery
|30.77%
|Sable
|Beetle’s Nest
|30.77%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|DIVIDE
|30.77%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Peach Gardens
|30.77%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|きゅんです。[Pizuya’s Cell]
|30.77%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Wanderer
|30.77%
|WarioWare: Get It Together!
|Penny’s Song (Spanish Verison)
|30.77%
|Roadwarden
|Howler’s Dell
|30.77%
|A3!
|Family Activation [sasakure.UK; Vocals: Shintarou Asanuma & Masashi Igarashi]
|30.77%
|Frogun
|Deep Jungle
|27.27%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Wednesday, September 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 50 will start Wednesday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 49 is open until Wednesday, September 27th at 10:00PM Pacific