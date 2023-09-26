Director Profile: Howard Hawks

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Howard Hawks.

Highly recommended: Scarface, Bringing Up Baby, Only Angels Have Wings, His Girl Friday, Sergeant York, To Have and Have Not, The Big Sleep, Red River, The Thing from Another World (partially directed by Hawks), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Rio Bravo (top 100), Hatari!, El Dorado

Recommended: Twentieth Century, Ball of Fire, I Was a Male War Bride, The Big Sky, Rio Lobo

Worth a look: The Crowd Roars, Air Force, A Song Is Born, Monkey Business, Land of the Pharaohs, Man’s Favorite Sport?

Next week’s director is… Anthony Mann!!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...