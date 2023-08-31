The Weekly Music Thread Is Not In the Mood

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own dollymix and The Avocado’s very own KingKat:

What are your favorite albums…that you are rarely in the mood to actually listen to?

Sort of an inverse to last week’s prompt, but I’m sure we all have certain albums that we enjoy only under certain circumstances. Maybe it’s an album that DEMANDS your undivided attention? Maybe it’s depressing or otherwise emotionally draining? Maybe it’s something that you think is great, but have just heard too many times to ever want to put on anymore? Maybe it’s an album that requires four CD players and at least four arms in order to be properly listened to? Or maybe it’s just not on Spotify? Whatever the case may be, feel free to let us know down below!

NOT as intended…but a bit more convenient!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...