The Weekly Music Thread Gives Us Ten

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Pastyjournalist:

What are the ten albums you listen to the most?

Apparently this has been a popular topic among the vinyl community on YouTube and elsewhere for some time now – and indeed, typing “10 albums I listen to most” into the search bar instantly brings up dozens (if not hundreds) of videos of people sharing and showing off their own personal top ten albums.

One important thing: as Pastyjournalist pointed out when first suggesting this, “it has nothing to do with what you think are ‘the best albums of all time’ – it’s what you as a listener always end up revisiting.”

So with that in mind, feel free to post your own personal “top ten” down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

