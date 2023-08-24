Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24TH, 2023:

Baki Hanma (Netflix)

Christian Series Premiere (Topic)

Explorer: Lost In The Arctic (NatGeo)

Ragnarok Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Toya And Reginae Series Premiere (WE tv)

Who Is Erin Carter? Series Premiere (Netflix)

Zatima Season Finale (BET+)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25TH, 2023:

Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn (Apple TV+)

Vacation Friends 2 (Hulu)

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (Prime Video)

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26TH, 2023:

Napa Ever After (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27TH, 2023:

Princess Power (Netflix)

The Conversations Project (Hulu)

MONDAY, AUGUST 28TH, 2023:

The Chelsea Detective Season Two Premiere (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29TH, 2023:

American Historia (PBS)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30TH, 2023:

Archer Season Fourteen Premiere (FXX)

Design Down Under Series Premiere (Magnolia)

In With The Old Season Premiere (Magnolia)

