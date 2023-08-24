The Thursday Politics Thread Gets Booked

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Trump is getting arraigned for the fourth time today. The difference is that unlike in New York, Trump will be arraigned in Georgia and be forced to get a mugshot. All of his conspirators already have one, though it remains to be seen what Trump’s will look like. I want it to be like that one of Nick Nolte, but I think we all know what’s going to end up happening. Trump will get a publicist or something to wear down some poor soul who literally just books people all day at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and have it arranged to look as nicely as possible. The possibility they could just e-mail one of his headshots was definitely floated, I can feel it.

One of the more interesting aspects of this upcoming trial, is that Georgia state law requires cameras be allowed in the courtroom. The judge in the case would need a compelling reason to not have cameras be brought before the court. I am an advocate for this, personally. Trump needs to be the center of attention and all signs indicate that he would not be able to control himself with a camera on him at all times. Backtalk the judge, threaten and/or bribe the jury, interrupt the prosecutor, interrupt his own lawyer, approach the bench without leave, these are all possibilities. Trump may also be tried alongside his 18 co-conspirators which is, well, a clown car of a trial I’d be intrigued by.

Speaking of clown cars, how about that debate? The first Republican Presidential Primary aired last night and not a single candidate justified their existence. Legal woes aside, Trump had the right idea here. He didn’t show up because he didn’t need to, he’s leading by double digits to even his closest rival. Pretty amazing that we could get through a whole debate and the idea of invading Mexico was never off the table for *any* of these candidates. Pence wants to shutter the entire Department of Education. Vivek Ramaswamy, who raps apparently(?), would not support Ukraine, nor would Meatball Ron. The other candidates, to their credit, would support Ukraine to varying degrees.

None of these people will be the nominee, let alone the President.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET IT AND SPREAD IT

