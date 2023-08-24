Werewolf 213: Sabriel Day 2

Sabriel rested in the hot spring bath of her ancestral home. Her new companion Mogget’s unblinking gaze met hers. “I had hoped to find father here”. “Belisaere” came the cryptic response. Sabriel inspected the being and saw the bell on their collar. A binding spell then. Whatever this creature was it was powerful, and likely not being pleasant by choice. “If you have the bells and the sword your father has passed on” Mogget said after a spell. “Which means you are the Abhorsen now whether you reject that fact or not”. “What’s the fastest way to get to the capital then” Sabriel asked. “Grow wings” Mogget replied with a rather off-putting orientation of their mouth. Almost as if they couldn’t decide whether they wanted to smile in amusement or prepare to rip out a throat.
Far downstream for the Abhorsen’s house, in the tiny fishing village of Nestowe, a young woman was preparing her catch. The rain had been light and as such the villagers were preparing to move to the island off the coast. The bay would provide enough moving water to serve as protection against even many dead. Her diligence distracted her from a moving shadow. The chill of the sea-breeze concealed the tell-tale sign of coldness the surrounded the dead. And she never even saw the gaping maw and fiery eyes before she was consumed by death itself.
Moolissa has died. She was an Old Kingdom Citizen (Vanilla Town)
(Note: Introductions will be Story Based and will not contain game information)
Player List
- Blip (+ Nate as Mentor)
- Chum
- Cork
- Emmelemm
- Genny
- Greenwitch
- Indy
- Jake
- Koala
- Malth
Moolissa: Old Kingdom Citizen (VT)
- Moonster
- MSD
- Queequeg
- Sheltermed
Side: Touchstone the Berserker (Jailer and Vigilante)
- TCRM
- Warrior
Role List
THE OLD KINGDOM
Sabriel the Abhorsen: Old Kingdom Investigator.
-Each night Sabriel may pick one player to Investigate. They will learn if that player is a Member of the Dead, Touchstone, Mogget, or an Old Kingdom Citizen
Touchstone the Berserker: Old Kingdom Jailer and Vigilante
-Each night Touchstone may pick one player to Jail. That player is unable to take any night actions but is immune to all non-block night actions.
-Starting Night 3 Touchstone may choose to either pick one player to Jail or to pick one player to Kill. The kill option is removed after Touchstone successfully kills one player regardless of alignment
-May not jail the same player two nights in a row.
Mogget the Vengeful Guide: Old Kingdom Watcher and Record Keeper
-Each night Mogget may pick one player to Watch. If any other player uses an ability on the watched target Mogget will be told the identity of that player but not their alignment
-If Sabriel dies before Mogget, Mogget will be given a full list of Sabriel’s investigate targets and up to half of the outcomes rounded down of Mogget’s choice. This cannot be blocked and is not watchable or trackable
11 Old Kingdom Citizens: Vanilla Old Kingdoms members
-They only have the power to vote.
THE DEAD
The Greater Dead
Kerrigor the Scourge of Belisaere: The Dead Killer
-Each night Kerrigor picks one member of the Old Kingdom to kill.
-If the player with the role of Kerrigor dies one of the lesser Dead assumes the role of Kerrigor and their original powers are removed
The Lesser Dead
-The Lesser Dead are weaker than Kerrigor. Each night one of the lesser dead of the Dead players choice must not use their power
The Mordicant: The Dead Tracker
-Each night may pick a player to track. They will be told if that player visits any other player
The Gore Crows: The Dead Watcher
-Each night may pick a player to watch. They will be told if anyone visits that player
The Shadow Hands: The Dead Blocker
-Each night may pick a player to block. That player will not be allowed to take night actions.
Rules
Win Conditions
The Old Kingdom wins when all members of The Dead are well dead. (Blinks)
The Dead win when at least one member of the the Dead is alive and the number of Dead players is equal to or greater than the number of Old Kingdom players
The Tie Rule
As long as more than 6 people are alive: ties result in Sabriel secretly deciding who dies, or if Sabriel is dead, ties result in Kerrigor secretly deciding who dies. If 6 or fewer people are alive ties result in everyone living.
The Auto Kill Rule
As long as more than 8 people are alive. Auto-kill occurs at 50% if everyone has voted or at 66% regardless of if everyone has voted
If 8 or fewer people are alive Auto-kill occurs at 50% and requires everyone to have voted
Order of Operations for Night Powers:
Blocking -> Jailing -> Watching/Tracking/Investigation -> Killing -> Record Keeping
General Rules:
-There is no hidden role information in this game
-You may not edit or delete any posts
-You may not post screenshots from any private chat
-No game-related talk in the thread after twilight and please attempt to make at least three posts per day
-Role playing is welcome and may be from non-related properties but is not required
-Be Kind. Critique arguments not players. Be accepting of various play styles. And for yourselves remember that this is an incredibly difficult game to play, everyone will make mistakes, and to focus on and be proud of your successes.
12 Members of the Old Kingdom Fight On
4 Members of the Dead Bring Destruction
Twilight Will Be Friday August 25 at:
1:00 PM West Coast, 2:00 PM Mountain, 3:00 PM Central, 4:00 PM East Coast, and 9:00 PM (21:00) Irish Standard Time