Tabletop Thread (8/24/23)

Most games end when one player wins–by earning more victory points than the others, moving all their tokens to the “Home” area first, or preventing their opponent from making any more legal moves. But there are some games where the players have a common goal and need to work together to win or lose. Some examples include Gloomhaven, Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective, and Pandemic. According to coopboardgames.com, the #1 game is Robinson Crusoe, a survival/adventure game where the players are shipwrecked on a desert island and must work together to survive and meet the objectives of one of a handful of scenarios.

What are some of your favorite Cooperative tabletop games?

Talk about all of your adventures in tabletop gaming here!

