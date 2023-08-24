30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 24: Magical Realism

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of magical realism. This is the way magic is presented inside a normal world except for something like this central conceit, such as how Bruce Almighty or Sliding Doors works. What’s your favorite and least favorite of these?

Bonus question: What project would make out well by the addition of some magical realism?

