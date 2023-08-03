The Weekly Music Thread Just Wants to Party Like 2003

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt : Any and all music stuff related to the year 2003!

Some topics to get you started:

What are some of your favorite songs or albums from 2003?

What were you listening to in 2003? Is it in any way similar to the music you listen to now? Is there anything you listened to back then that you’re a bit embarrassed by now? Or, is there anything you disliked then that you enjoy hearing now?

For those of you who are too young to remember 2003 (or weren’t even born yet) feel free to tell us: what, musically, does 2003 mean to you?

And since 2003 was a long time ago, in case you need a reminder of what happened in music that year:

2003 in music (Wikipedia)

Billboard Year-End Hot 100 Singles of 2003

Top 50 Albums of 2003 (Pitchfork)

Best Albums of 2003 (Rate Your Music)

And of course, as you may remember some of us posted our very own lists of our favorite albums from 2003 for the now concluded feature Albums by the Year right here at The Avocado, so it might be worth taking a look to see some of the favorites of your fellow Musicados (as well as to remind yourself which albums you declared to be your favorites way back in April of 2020).

And even if you don’t feel like waxing nostalgic, as always any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

