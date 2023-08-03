Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD, 2023:

Botched Season Premiere (E!)

Choona (Netflix)

Demons & Saviors (Hulu)

Fboy Island Series Premiere (The CW)

Happily Married Season Two Premiere (Topic)

Head To Head (Netflix)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season Premiere (MTV)

The Lincoln Lawyer Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead (Netflix)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH, 2023:

Eva The Owlet (Apple TV+)

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Hunt For Veerappan (Netflix)

The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart (Prime Video)

The Marriage Pact Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH, 2023:

Boy In The Walls (Lifetime)

Great Chocolate Showdown Season Premiere (The CW)

Johnson (Bounce)

Making Waves (Hallmark)

Recipe For Disaster Series Premiere (The CW)

The Wild Sides (BBC America)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH, 2023:

Match Me Abroad Season Finale (TLC)The Chi Season Six Premiere (Showtime)

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty Season Two Premiere (HBO)

Worst Cooks In America: Love At First Bite (Food)

MONDAY, AUGUST 7TH, 2023:

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix)

Inside the Producer’s Studio With Kandy Muse (WOW Plus Presents)

Jimbo Presents: It’s My Special Show! Series Premiere (WOW Plus Presents)

Meet Marry Murder (Lifetime)

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome (Lifetime)

Ugliest House In America Season Premiere (HGTV)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8TH, 2023:

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (Prime Video)

Doubling Down With The Derricos Season Finale (TLC)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The New York Jets Season Premiere (HBO)

Only Murders In The Building Season Three Premiere (Hulu)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 2 (Netflix)

Zombieverse (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2023:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip-Hop (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Strange Planet Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Superfan Series Premiere (CBS)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...