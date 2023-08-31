Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31st, 2023:

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake (Max)

Choose Love (Netflix)

Millennium Series Premiere (Topic)

One Piece (Netflix)

Spellbound (Hulu)

The Pact (Sundance Now)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2023:

Disenchantment Season Premiere (Netflix)Perpetrator (Shudder)

Power Book IV: Force Season Two Premiere (Starz)

The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart Season Finale (Prime Video)

The Wheel Of Time Season Two Premiere (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND, 2023:

Farm Dreams Season One Finale (NatGeo Wild)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2023:

Dark Winds Season Two Finale (AMC)

Far Haven (Cowboy Way)

Unforgotten (PBS)

Van Der Valk (PBS)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2023:

American Dad! Season Premiere (TBS)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr Season Premiere (HGTV)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2023:

Inside The NFL Season Premiere (The CW)

The Swarm Series Premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2023:

Crime Scene Confidential Season Two Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

The Afterparty Season Two Finale (Apple TV+)

The Little Mermaid (Disney+)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...