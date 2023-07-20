The Thursday Politics Thread Weaponizes The DOJ

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The Republican Party continues to engage in a frankly breathtaking display of projection and hypocrisy in its vendetta against Hunter Biden. Biden, well-known failson of President Biden, concerned owner of laptops, and patron of sex workers the world over, was charged with tax and gun misdemeanors. Biden entered a plea agreement, agreeing to plea guilty to not paying taxes in 2017 and 2018, and getting probation for owning a gun while being a known drug user. Recently, a pair of IRS “whistleblowers” have come out and claimed that the DOJ slow-walked its investigation and ignored recommendations to file felony tax charges. Republicans have seen fit to use this as an indication that President Biden has weaponized the DOJ in the defense of his son. Which, uh, given the shit they let slide up to literally the very end of Trump’s Presidency its pretty interesting.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have been taking the lead on attacking these IRS agents, claiming that they are creating more misinformation to damage their clients credibility, and by extension, his father’s Presidency. Admittedly, some of their testimony sounds pretty dodgy. It apparently hinges on a since deleted WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden in 2017 showing him leveraging his father’s name to help close a business deal. Problem being, the profile picture was from 2022, amongst other issues, like, say, the investigation having begun under Trump’s DOJ.

The House GOP has three separate committees spending time on getting Hunter Biden. Biden is many things so is it possible that he used his connections to benefit him personally? Probably so. Is it enough to warrant trying to send him to jail? Nepotism sucks generally, but where was any of this outrage with Trump’s children? The reality is that the Once and Possibly Future President has been indicted and will be indicted again very soon, so now is the time to muddy the waters and try to convince enough people either Biden is just as bad, or even worse.

Talk about weaponizing the government. Marjorie Taylor Green put on poster board, screengrabs of various sextapes Hunter allegedly made with sex workers to show how bad a dude he is. In Congress. Illicit images of a President’s son. Hunter Biden is a mess, frankly, and I hope he figures himself out but I think its been blown out of proportion for very political reasons. Maybe more will come out, but until then I think this just throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks behavior from the likes of Jim Jordan and MTG.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET IT AND SPREAD IT

