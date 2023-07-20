You Forgot About the Weekly Music Thread!





Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Glyph:

What are some songs that were big hits in their day that seem weirdly forgotten now?

Not sure if “I Beg Your Pardon” by Kon Kan qualifies as a “big” hit outside of Canada, though until it came unjarred from the old memory bank a while back I don’t think I’d heard it being played anywhere in over thirty years.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

