Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 20TH, 2023:

Black Sands Series Premiere (Viaplay)

Don’t Kill The Babysitter (LMN)

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (Max)

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (Max)

Raven Song (Netflix)

Supa Team 4 (Netflix)

Superpowered: The DC Story (Max)

Sweet Magnolias Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Tacoma FD Season Premiere (truTV)

The River Series Premiere (Topic)

FRIDAY, JULY 21ST, 2023:

Almost Paradise Season Two Premiere (Freevee)

A Lifelong Love (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Love During Lockup Season Premiere (WE tv)

Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Minx Season Two Premiere (Starz)

Praise Petey Series Premiere (Freevee)

Reptile Royalty Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

Sharksploitation (Shudder)

Stephen Curry: Underrated (Apple TV+)

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series (Disney+)

SATURDAY, JULY 22ND, 2023:

The Established Home Season Two Premiere (Magnolia)

SUNDAY, JULY 23RD, 2023:

A Mother’s Intuition (TV One)

Bunk’d Season Premiere (Disney)

Look Who’s Stallking (Lifetime)

Special Ops: Lioness Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Teenage Euthanasia Season Two Premiere (Adult Swim)

The Mega-Brands That Built America Series Premiere (History)

Unsellable Houses Season Premiere (HGTV)

MONDAY, JULY 24TH, 2023:

Children Ruin Everything Series Premiere (The CW)

Dew Drop Diaries (Netflix)

Futurama Season Eleven Premiere (Hulu)

Son Of A Critch Series Premiere (The CW)

The Golden Boy (HBO)

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JULY 25TH, 2023:

Dream (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan (Prime Video)

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix)

Sintonia (Netflix)

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home (HGTV)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26TH, 2023:

After The Bite (HBO)

Baki Hanma (Netflix)

Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration (CBS)

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (Netflix)

My Strange Arrest Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season Seven Premiere (Netflix)

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

