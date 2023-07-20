Werewolves 211: Barbie – Signups

Come on Barbie, let’s go
party hunt werewolves!
It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re all living in it. I mean, we’re all Barbies here. So, of course, we are here! Isn’t life just amazing? Nothing could ever go wrong, and no one will ever die horrific death 🙂
Looking for 15+ players to play Barbie with.
Roles
Barbie – You’re Barbie!
Barbie – Wow, you’re also Barbie!
Barbie – Another Barbie!
Barbie – Killing is the new pink!
Barbie – You guessed it, Barbie!
Barbie – Shrimp on the Barbie!
Barbie – This Barbie is a wolf!
Barbie – Smile! You’re Barbie!
Barbie – Why are you coming at me with those safety scissors?
Barbie – This Barbie is town!
Barbie – You’re the best, Barbie!
Barbie – Barbie can do anything!
Barbie – I vote for Barbie!
Barbie – This Barbie is also a wolf!
and Ken
Accessories
- Dream House
- High Heel
- Convertible
- Rotary Phone
- Blow Dryer
- Sunglasses
- Stroller
- Hairbrush
- Purse
Players
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a re-boxing.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party 😉
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
Ties will result in all tied Barbies being killed.
Should a BARBIE (Be Accurate oR Be In Error) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time and admire Barbie.