Women’s World Cup Group Stage

Group A New Zealand (26) Host; debut: 1991 Norway (12) Winners, 1995 Switzerland (20) Debut: 2015 Philippines (53) First appearance 20 July: New Zealand v Norway (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) 21 July: Philippines v Switzerland (06:00 BST, 01:00 ET) 25 July: New Zealand v Philippines (06:30 BST, 01:30 ET) 25 July: Switzerland v Norway (09:00 BST, 04:00 ET) 30 July: Norway v Philippines (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) 30 July: Switzerland v New Zealand (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) Group B Australia (10) Host; debut 2003 Canada (7) Debut: 1995 Republic of Ireland (22) Nigeria (40) Debut: 1991 July 20: Australia v Republic of Ireland (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) July 21: Nigeria v Canada (03:30 BST, 22:30 ET) July 26: Canada v Republic of Ireland (13:00 BST, 08:00 ET) July 27: Australia v Nigeria (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) July 31: Canada v Australia (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) July 31: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) Group C Spain (6) Debut: 2015 Costa Rica (36) Debut: 2015 Zambia (77) First Appearance Japan (11) Winner: 2011 July 21: Spain v Costa Rica (08:30 BST, 03:30 ET) July 22: Zambia v Japan (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) July 26: Japan v Costa Rica (06:00 BST, 01:00 ET) July 26: Spain v Zambia (08:30 BST, 03:30 ET) July 31: Costa Rica v Zambia (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) July 31: Japan v Spain (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) Group D England (4) Debut: 1995 Denmark (13) Debut: 1991 China (14) Debut: 1991 Haiti (53) First Appearance July 22: England v Haiti (10:30 BST, 05:30 ET) July 22: Denmark v China (13:00 BST, 08:00 ET) July 28: England v Denmark (09:30 BST, 04:30 ET) July 28: China v Haiti (12:00 BST, 07:00 ET) August 1: China v England (12:00 BST, 07:00 ET) August 1: Haiti v Denmark (12:00 BST, 07:00 ET) Group E United States (1) Winners: 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019 Netherlands (9) Debut: 2015 Portugal (21) First appearance Vietnam (32) First appearance July 21/22: U.S. v Vietnam (21:00 ET/02:00 BST) July 23: Netherlands v Portugal (03:30 ET/08:30 BST) July 26/27: U.S. v Netherlands (21:00 ET/02:00 BST) July 27: Portugal v Vietnam (03:30 ET/08:30 BST) August 1: Portugal v U.S. (03:00 ET/08:00 BST) August 1: Vietnam v Netherlands (03:00 ET/08:00 BST) Group F France (5) Debut: 2003 Brazil (8) Debut: 1991 Jamaica (43) Debut: 2019 Panama (52) First appearance July 23: France v Jamaica (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) July 24: Brazil v Panama (12:00 BST, 07:00 ET) July 29: France v Brazil (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) July 29: Panama v Jamaica (13:30 BST, 08:30 ET) August 2: Jamaica v Brazil (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) August 2: Panama v France (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) Group G Sweden (3) Debut: 1991 Italy (16) Debut: 1991 Argentina (28) Debut: 2007 South Africa (54) Debut: 2019 July 23: Sweden v South Africa (06:00 BST, 01:00 ET) July 24: Italy v Argentina (07:00 BST, 02:00 ET) July 27/28: Argentina v South Africa (01:00 BST, 20:00 ET) July 29: Sweden v Italy (08:30 BST, 03:30 ET) August 2: Argentina v Sweden (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) August 2: South Africa v Italy (08:00 BST, 03:00 ET) Group H Germany (2) Winner: 2003, 2007 South Korea (17) Debut: 2003 Colombia (25) Debut: 2011 Morocco (72) First appearance July 24: Germany v Morocco (09:30 BST, 04:30 ET) July 24/25: Colombia v South Korea (03:00 BST, 22:00 ET) July 30: South Korea v Morocco (05:30 BST, 00:30 ET) July 30: Germany v Colombia (10:30 BST, 05:30 ET) August 3: Morocco v Colombia (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET) August 3: South Korea v Germany (11:00 BST, 06:00 ET)

I usually make a poster for the World Cup, but I guess I’ll make a thread instead this year.

Here’s a look at the complete 2023 Women’s World Cup schedule featuring all the matchups for group play from July 20 – August 3 (all times Pacific):

Thursday, July 20:

Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway — 12 a.m.

Group B: Australia vs. Ireland — 3 a.m.; Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21:

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland — 10 p.m.

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica — 12:30 a.m.

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam — 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 22:

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan — 12 a.m.

Group D: England vs. Haiti — 2:30 a.m.; Denmark vs. China — 5 a.m.

Sunday, July 23:

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa — 10 p.m.

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal — 12:30 a.m.

Group F: France vs. Jamaica — 3 a.m.

Monday, July 24:

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina — 11 p.m.

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco — 1:30 a.m.; Colombia vs. South Korea — 7 p.m.

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama — 4 a.m.

Tuesday, July 25:

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines — 10:30 p.m.; Switzerland vs. Norway — 1 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26:

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica — 10 p.m.; Spain vs. Zambia — 12:30 a.m.

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland — 5 a.m.

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands — 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 27:

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam — 9:30 p.m.

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria — 12 a.m.

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa — 2 p.m.

Friday, July 28:

Group D: England vs. Denmark — 1:30 a.m.; Group D: China vs. Haiti — 4 a.m.

Saturday, July 29:

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy — 12:30 a.m.

Group F: France vs. Brazil — 3 a.m.; Panama vs. Jamaica — 5:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 30:

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco — 9:30 p.m.; Germany vs. Colombia — 2:30 a.m.

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand — 12 a.m.; Norway vs. Philippines — 12 a.m.

Monday, July 31:

Group C: Japan vs. Spain — 12 a.m.; Costa Rica vs. Zambia — 12 a.m.

Group B: Canada vs. Australia — 3 a.m.; Ireland vs. Nigeria — 3 a.m.

Tuesday, August 1:

Group E: Portugal vs. United States — 12 a.m.; Vietnam vs. Netherlands — 12 a.m.

Group D: China vs. England — 4 a.m.; Haiti vs. Denmark — 4 a.m. on FS1.

Wednesday, August 2:

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden — 12 a.m.; South Africa vs. Italy — 12 a.m.

Group F: Panama vs. France — 3 a.m.; Jamaica vs. Brazil — 3 a.m.

Thursday, August 3:

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany — 3 a.m.; Morocco vs. Colombia — 3 a.m.

