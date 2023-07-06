The Weekly Music Thread Gets a Job

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sløøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøt:

Day Jobs: Not everyone starts out playing music for a living. And before an artist or a band makes it “big”, there is sill a need to put food on the table that record sales, merch sales, live shows, and even touring might not be able to provide. There are also many well-established artists who retain side gigs to tide them over between album cycles or tours. So, what are some examples of these? Are they memorable because they seem so incongruous with the band’s music, or with image the artist has cultivated or projects onstage? Let us know down below!

This week’s choice for the header was inspired by the fact that Happy Mondays guitarist Mark Day waited until the band’s third album (Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches) went platinum and the band had two top 5 singles (“Kinky Afro” and “Step On”) before he finally quit his day job working at the post office.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...