The Thursday Politics Thread Is Not In Belarus

Wagner Group Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was supposed to be exiled to Belarus. Now that appears to not be the case. Comments from Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko have indicated recently that this might not be the case. That he may, in fact, be in St. Petersburg. This has been backed up by police raids on his office in the city.

The Russian government cannot say whether he is or not. Kremlin spokesman Demitri Peskov remarking that they do not know and have neither the ability or the desire to do so. Which….sounds like a lie?

I don’t know, I feel like one should keep tabs on the guy who very nearly coup’ed Dear Leader. There’s still a lot we do not know and this only makes it more disconcerting.

