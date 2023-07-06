Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 6TH, 2023:

Breaking The Ice Series Premiere (WE tv)

Call Her King (BET)

Christian Season Two Premiere (Topic)

My Adventures With Superman Series Premiere (Adult Swim)

The Lincoln Lawyer Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Wake Up, Carlo! (Netflix)

When Sharks Attack….And Why (NatGeo)

FRIDAY, JULY 7TH, 2023:

Duck & Goose Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)Family Law Season Premiere (The CW)

Fatal Seduction (Netflix)

Hack My Home Series Premiere (Netflix)

Moonshine Series Premiere (The CW)

Ready To Love Season Premiere (OWN)

Reign Of The Seven Spellblades (Crunchyroll)

The Ashley Madison Affair (Hulu)

The Horror of Dolores Roach Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Outlaws (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JULY 8TH, 2023:

A Royal Christmas Crush (Hallmark)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Hulu)

Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (The CW)

Liar, Liar (Crunchyroll)

V.C. Andrews’ Dawn (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JULY 9TH, 2023:

Celebrity Family Feud Season Premiere (ABC)

D.I. Ray (PBS)

Domina (MGM+)

Granchester On Masterpiece Season Premiere (PBS)

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO)

Luann And Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake Series Premiere (Bravo)

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins Series Premiere (NatGeo)

$100,000 Pyramid Season Premiere (ABC)

Paranormal Caught On Tape Season Premiere (Travel)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (NatGeo)

The Prank Panel Series Premiere (ABC)

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead (Hulu)

MONDAY, JULY 10TH, 2023:

BBQ Brawl Season Premiere (Food)

BBQ USA Season Premiere (Food)

Cannes Confidential Season Finale (Acorn TV)

Flip The Strip Series Premiere (HGTV)

Lil’ John Wants To Do What? Season Premiere (HGTV)

Miracle Workers: End Times Season Four Premiere (TBS)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season Premiere (TLC)

Secrets Of Miss America Series Premiere (A&E)

Secrets Of Playboy Season Premiere (A&E)

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (NatGeo)

Unknown: Killer Robots (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JULY 11TH, 2023:

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Hulu)

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful Season Premiere (MTV)Chopped All-American Showdown Premiere (Food)How I Met Your Father Season Finale (Hulu)

Iconic America: Our Symbols And Stories With David Rubinstein (PBS)

Myth Of The Zodiac Killer (Peacock)

The Ashley Madison Project (Hulu)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12TH, 2023:

Platonic Season Finale (Apple TV+)

Quarterback Series Premiere (Netflix)

Record Of Ragnarok II (Netflix)

The Afterparty Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (Crunchyroll)

