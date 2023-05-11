The Weekly Music Thread Asks: What’s in a name?

Uncensored version can be found HERE

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

Stage Names: What are some of your favorites? What are some of your least favorites? And what are some that you didn’t even realize were “stage names”?

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. started using the stage name Snoop Doggy Dogg in 1992 (later shortened to Snoop Dogg after leaving Death Row Records in 1998) but apparently the origins of the name date back to the seventies: as a boy, his parents nicknamed him “Snoopy” due to his love of (and likeness to) the cartoon character from Peanuts.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

