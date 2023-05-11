Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 11TH, 2023:

Arini By Love, Inc. (Netflix)

Aum! (Netflix)

Ghosts Season Finale (CBS)

58th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards (Prime Video)

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special (Peacock)

Next Level Chef Season Finale (Fox)

One Night Stand (Netflix)

Que Viva Mexico! (Netflix)

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (Netflix)

Tell No One (Topic)

Ultraman Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MAY 12TH, 2023:

Black Knight Series Premiere(Netflix)

City On Fire (Apple TV+)

Crater (Disney+)

Dear Mama Series Finale (FX)

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel (HGTV)

Mulligan Series Premiere (Netflix)

Queer Eye Season Premiere (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

The Garden Chronicles Series Premiere (Magnolia)

The Great Season Three Premiere (Hulu)

The Mother (Netflix)

Why Didn’t I Tell You A Million Times? Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 13TH, 2023:

Banded Series Premiere (AXS TV)

Inksyland Concert (Netflix)

Ugly Dolls Series Premiere (Netflix)

SUNDAY, MAY 14TH, 2023:

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Sean Connery (Reelz)

East New York Season Finale (CBS)

Fear The Walking Dead Season Eight Part One Premiere (AMC)

Match Me Abroad Series Premiere (TLC)

The Cube Season Two Premiere (TBS)

MONDAY, MAY 15TH, 2023:

All-American Season Five Finale (The CW)

Celebrity IOU Season Premiere (HGTV)

9-1-1 Season Finale (Fox)

Renovation Wild Series Premiere (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Locals Only Series Premiere (Discovery)

Summer Baking Championship Series Premiere (Food)

TUESDAY, MAY 16TH, 2023:

Angel City (HBO)

La Chica Invisible (Hulu)

9-1-1 Lone Star Season Finale (Fox)The Tower 2: Death Message (Britbox)

Zarna Garg: One In A Billion (Prime Video)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17TH, 2023:

Farmer Wants A Wife Season Finale (Fox)

High Desert Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

McGregor Forever (Netflix)

Queenmaker: The Making Of An It Girl (Hulu)

Sisters Series Premiere (IFC)

The Family Stallone Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The Masked Singer Season Finale (Fox)

True Lies Season Finale (CBS)

Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix)

