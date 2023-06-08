Summer Game Fest Season Live-Chat for June 8th: SGF 2023 Kickoff, Day of the Devs, and Devolver Direct

E3 is dead. Bring on the Keighley and Summer Game Fest! Every day from now until Thursday, June 15th, there will be a live-chat thread for the day’s livestreams, going up one hour before the first event of the day.

Today’s schedule:

Thursday June 8, 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST: Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase

Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase Thursday June 8, 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST: Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs Thursday June 8, 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST: Devolver Direct

A full schedule of events can be found here.

Live-chat in the comments below!

