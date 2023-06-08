Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 8

Today’s contestants are:

Allison, a nonprofit development director, played golf in high school, even if they didn’t always count her scores;

David, a sales manager, as a child crashed his idol Pat Sajak’s wedding rehearsal but froze when trying to talk to him; and

Suresh, a networking engineer, brings snow almost everywhere he goes. Suresh is a two-day champ with winnings of $21,099.

Jeopardy!

HISTORY HYSTERIA // 2 PARTS MAKE A WHOLE // CATCH OF THE DAY // SILENT LETTER WORDS // LATE NIGHT TALKING // HAIRY STYLES

DD1 – $600 – HISTORY HYSTERIA – On the Daily News’ Oct. 31, 1938 front page: “Fake radio ‘war’ stirs terror through U.S.”, with a picture of this actor (Suresh won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Suresh $2,400, David $200, Allison $3,800.

Scores going into DJ: Suresh $2,400, David $1,200, Allison $7,000.

Double Jeopardy!

YES, YOU CANAL // LITERATURE // A “MID” CATEGORY // ROMANCING THE STONES // IMPOSTORS // BIG & LIL POP CULTURE

DD2 – $1,600 – A “MID” CATEGORY – Karl Marx wrote, “Force is the” this ‘”of every old society pregnant with a new one” (David wished he hadn’t bet it all on this clue, dropping $1,600.)

DD3 – $1,200 – YES, YOU CANAL – In 1913 the L.A. Times noted an event celebrated at this site would “be known as the ‘wedding of the oceans”‘ (With two other clues remaining, Suresh doubled to $11,200 vs. $17,000 for Allison.)

At one point in DJ, Allison led Suresh by a score of $13,800 to $0. But Suresh gained control at a critical time late in the round, doubled up on DD3 and made a game of it into FJ at $12,800 vs. $17,000 for Allison and $4,400 for David.

Final Jeopardy!

BUSINESS HISTORY – What is dubbed “the world’s first initial public offering” took place in 1602 in this current European capital

Only Suresh was correct on FJ, adding $4,300 to win with $17,100 for a three-day total of $38,199.

Final scores: Suresh $17,100, David $200, Allison $8,399.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the rhyming term for a Beatles haircut is a mop top.

Clue selection strategy: With one untouched category remaining and DD3 still on the board, Allison chose a top-row clue, after which Suresh gained control and went on to pull off the huge comeback. Even if a player in Allison’s situation doesn’t like the category, shop for the DD anyway just to keep it from your opponents.

FJ wagering strategy: Suresh took a chance by betting $4,300 on FJ, as if he had missed, it left the door open for David to pass him and win it all if he was correct. With a smaller bet, Suresh would only have needed Allison to miss in order to win.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Welles? DD2 – What is midwife? DD3 – What is the Panama Canal? FJ – What is Amsterdam?

