The Weekly Music Thread Is FREE from the Studio!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sløøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøt:

What are your favorite tracks (or “bits and bobs”) that weren’t recorded in the studio?

I think “conventional” live performances (i.e. on stage or in a concert setting) also go against the spirit of the prompt, though by all means feel free to discuss or post whichever tracks come to mind. Sløøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøt got the inspiration for this prompt from Irish singer Róisín Murphy, who apparently recorded the vocals for her guest appearance on “That! Feels Good!” (the title track from Jessie Ware’s newest album) in an airport toilet.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

