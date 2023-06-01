The Thursday Politics Thread Is Divided

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The House of Representatives looks ahead to vote to increase the limit on the Debt Ceiling prior to June 5th. Without an increase in the debt ceiling, Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen has said that US is looking at a historically catastrophic default if Congress fails to do so. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated and appeared to reach a deal earlier in the week. However, members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus have been vocal in their displeasure with the bill. Rep. Chip Roy (R- MD) was quoted as saying the bill was a “turd sandwich”. Many Republicans now vow to defeat the bill’s passage.

Interestingly, several Democrats are also voicing displeasure with the bill. Of course, they aren’t pleased with it for different reasons, namely for it’s changes in Welfare to Work requirements and SNAP benefits, also taking away the $1.9 billion in spending for the IRS. With dozens of Republicans planning on voting against it, the Democrats will need as many votes as possible. Some in the progressive caucus such as Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) has been critical of the bill, citing several other House members criticism of the welfare work requirements and the military spending. Though others such as Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) have indicated that they will vote for it, regardless of their own reservations. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is supporting the bill and the message to the caucus has been to “do what you think is right”. Nevertheless, senior House Democrats are expecting it to pass with 300 votes from bother Democrats and Republicans.

The next step will be a procedural vote to advance the bill. As procedural votes usually see members vote with their party, the real ones to watch for will be Republicans. Senior House Democrats see voting to advance the bill as a way to get McCarthy to “sweeten the deal” before going to a floor vote. The Freedom Caucus Republicans, however, want to sink the legislation and embarrass McCarthy. Democratic Leadership is largely unconcerned and has made no action to request votes from its members.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET IT AND SPREAD IT.

