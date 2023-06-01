Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 1ST, 2023:

A Beautiful Life (Netflix)

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Season One Finale (Paramount+)

iCarly Season Three Premiere (Paramount+)

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising Series Premiere (Netflix)

Naked. Loud. Proud. (Max)

The Architect (Viaplay)

The Days (Netflix)

The Dead Files Season Premiere (Travel)

FRIDAY, JUNE 2ND, 2023:

Manifest (Netflix)

Painting With John Season Two Premiere (Max)

Queen Of The Universe (Paramount+)

Scoop Series Premiere (Netflix)

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Prime Video)

Shooting Stars (Peacock)

Valeria Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

With Love Season Two Premiere (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, JUNE 3RD, 2023:

SUNDAY, JUNE 4TH, 2023:

Ciao House Season One Finale (Food)

The Eric Andre Show Season Six Premiere (Adult Swim)

The Lazarus Project Series Premiere (TNT)

TLC Forever (A&E/Lifetime)

MONDAY, JUNE 5TH, 2023:

Alma’s Way: Alma Goes To Puerto Rico (PBS)

American Ninja Warrior Season Premiere (NBC)

Barracuda Queens Series Premiere (Netflix)

Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Stars On Mars Series Premiere (Fox)

Stronger (Netflix)

The Age Of Influence Series Premiere (Hulu)

TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2023:

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Chapter Four Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7TH, 2023:

Arnold (Netflix)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season Sixteen Premiere (FX)

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs Series Premiere (Hulu)

THURSDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2023:

Based On A True Story (Peacock)

Hailey’s On It! Series Premiere (Disney)

Never Have I Ever Season Premiere (Netflix)

One Of The Boys (Viaplay)

Tour de France: Unchained Series Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...