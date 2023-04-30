The Oatmeal Bubble Night Thread

Pick a given calendar date, and one will find many topical, scheduled celebrations. As it happens, April 30 is both National Bubble Tea Day and National Oatmeal Cookie Day. Which nation does this apply to? The United States, I believe (though as with the National Basketball Association and similar cases, there seems to be a implicit Americentricism baked into the use of the word “national”).

So, I wondered whether anyone out there had thought to combine bubble tea with oatmeal cookies. Happily the answer is close enough to a ‘yes’…

Granted, this is the Night Thread, but what is breakfast, really, if not the meal that you want right now?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...