Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 16

Top 32 Results
Top 16! Rounds are getting shorter now.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
This round will end on Thursday, June 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Celeste has a perfect round, remaining on top of the heap, as it has done this entire tournament. Paper Mario: The Origami King remains in second, joined by Cinderella champion VirtuaVerse. Cuphead still hangs in there with 1 song; otherwise the entire old guard is gone with the departure of NieR:Automata and OMORI.
4 songs (1 game)
- Celeste
2 songs (2 games)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- VirtuaVerse
1 song (8 games)
- Paradise Killer [-1]
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Blue Reflection
- Bugsnax
- Cuphead
- Deltarune Chapter 1
- Dicey Dungeons
- Tetris Effect
Remember The Fallen (13 games):
- Mad Rat Dead [-2]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [-2]
- Katana ZERO
- Minit
- NieR:Automata
- OMORI
- Panzer Paladin
- Part Time UFO
- Slipstream
- STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
- Style Savvy: Styling Star
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
- Trails of Cold Steel III
You must be logged in to post a comment.