Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 16

Top 16! Rounds are getting shorter now.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

This round will end on Thursday, June 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Celeste has a perfect round, remaining on top of the heap, as it has done this entire tournament. Paper Mario: The Origami King remains in second, joined by Cinderella champion VirtuaVerse. Cuphead still hangs in there with 1 song; otherwise the entire old guard is gone with the departure of NieR:Automata and OMORI. 4 songs (1 game) Celeste 2 songs (2 games) Paper Mario: The Origami King

VirtuaVerse 1 song (8 games) Paradise Killer [-1]

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Blue Reflection

Bugsnax

Cuphead

Deltarune Chapter 1

Dicey Dungeons

Tetris Effect Remember The Fallen (13 games): Mad Rat Dead [-2]

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [-2]

Katana ZERO

Minit

NieR:Automata

OMORI

Panzer Paladin

Part Time UFO

Slipstream

STAR OCEAN:anamnesis

Style Savvy: Styling Star

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)

Trails of Cold Steel III [collapse]

