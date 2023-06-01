Comic Book Chat – Return to the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse is hitting theaters this weekend so I figured we would discuss the animated film, it’s sequel, and the comics that tied into it.

Another topic for discussion today is who your favorite alternate version of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman are in media.

Finally, we will wrap up this topic with your favorite Spider-Man / Spider-Woman costume.

Thanks for swinging by to Chat and be sure to check out the Weekly Comics Thread and the Iron Age Podcast .

