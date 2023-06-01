June 2023 TV Preview – Network & Cable

Fox

Stars on Mars

an out-of-this-world new unscripted series, in which household names trade in their possessions, status and glamourous lifestyles on Earth for an insane and hilarious summer on “Mars.” Their mission? To be suited up with no space to go, as they colonize, compete and conquer their new galaxy surroundings, until there is just one “celebronaut” left standing. Legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner serves as Mission Control and will deliver intergalactic tasks to these shining stars throughout their journey on the red planet.

Starring: William Shatner, Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis, Ariel Winter

Quick Thoughts: On one hand, I would like to see Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman just fuck about on Mars. On the other…no?

Premieres June 5th

NBC

LA Fire and Rescue

A new docuseries offering unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD’s 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS, to fireboats, hazmat units and California’s raging wildfires, the department does it all. The series documents real calls and real drama while giving faces to the passionate fire firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service. These real-life heroes and their compelling stories are told alongside the unpredictable dangers they face on the front lines of life and death.

Premieres June 21st

AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham

Premieres June 18th

TNT

The Lazarus Project

The Lazarus Project is a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George, the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question of: if you had the power to re-write your past, what would you sacrifice to do it? The Lazarus Project explores our desire to take charge of what is beyond our control and is a moving story of love and fate within a gripping action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Starring: Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive

Premieres June 4th

USA

The Big D

The Big D is a social experiment that follows six recently divorce couples as they search for love again, but they’ll have to do it while living with their ex.

Premieres June 14th

Nat Geo

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above.

GSN

Hey Yahoo!

In Hey Yahoo! two teams of three players each compete to guess what millions of people are searching for on Yahoo Search. Contestants are given the first half of a search, and then have to fill-in-the-blank based on what they think America is searching for. For each correct answer, the dollar value of that answer is added to the team’s bank. At the end of three rounds of play, the team with the most money wins and will go on to the bonus round for a chance to add an extra $10,000 to their winnings.

Premieres June 14th

Disney

Pretty Freekin Scary

Based on the popular books, which follows the adventures of Frankie Ripp, a 14-year-old girl who has a seemingly perfect life – great parents, annoying little brother, lifelong BFF – until she dies; after some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is allowed to return home, but only if she’s accompanied by her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary; Frankie will now have to adapt to her ‘once-dead’ status in the most challenging setting of all… Middle School.

Starring: Eliana Su’a, Emma Shannon, Kyan Samuels, Leah Mei Gold, Yonas Kibreab

Premieres June 15th

E!

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris

Multiple Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson owes his Mama Doris a lot, as she gave up her own dreams of being an actress to raise him. As a token of his appreciation, he is treating her to the trip of lifetime – a six-week excursion through England, France and Italy – to discover some of Europe’s wonders for her first time and experience a real, cultural vacation filled with history and luxury. Whether it’s walking in African fashion week, hunting for truffle or taking elaborate cooking classes, spending this amount of quality time together will be a real test for their relationship as the pair disagree on most anything and everything. In each of the eight episodes, the series will bring chaos, frustration and heartfelt moments as Anthony and Mama Doris navigate other cultures and their mother/son relationship.

Premieres June 22nd

HBO

The Idol

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Starring: Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. Also starring Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, Hank Azaria

Premieres June 4th

Quick Thoughts: Just remember, hate watching is still watching. They count that shit.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...