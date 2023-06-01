WW 208: Two’s Line Is It Anyway? Day 2



13 Townies

10 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote.

1 H&M Assistant – Jailer. Removes someone from play each night but also cancels their night action, if they have one.

1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out a prop to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use that prop to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.)

1 Studio Intern – Oracle. May investigate the alignment of one person each night and get a result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. They keep careful notes, so if they die at night, their last investigation will be made public (unless they are jailed or role blocked.)

4 Former Contestants (Wolves)

Role Blocker – Negates a person’s action each night.

Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated.

Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors.

Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit.

1 Overeager Audience Member

The one person for whom the points do matter. In addition to points they earn during the day phase, they may earn 300 points each night by making a successful kill. When they reach 1,000 points, they win and exit the game. (Town and Wolves will continue to duke it out.)