WW 208: Two’s Line Is It Anyway? Day 2

Hey everybody, welcome back to the show, where the games are made up and the points don’t matter. That’s right, the points are like work projects 30 minutes before a long weekend. Like plans before an indifferent god. Like crime-fighting to reptiles of a certain age.
Speaking of which, one comic was relaxing on a sofa in the common room before being unceremonously flipped over. He struggled for help, but showing true commitment to his bit, did not flip over himself. He starved to death in that room, survived by an ex-wife and three estranged children.
Marlowe is dead. He was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles approaching retirement age.
He was also Vanilla Town.
The host gathers the surviving comics to the studio and asks them to sort things out. The doors are barred. The cameras are rolling. They’ll have to give the audience what they want.
Roles
13 Townies
10 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote.
1 H&M Assistant – Jailer. Removes someone from play each night but also cancels their night action, if they have one.
1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out a prop to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use that prop to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.)
1 Studio Intern – Oracle. May investigate the alignment of one person each night and get a result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. They keep careful notes, so if they die at night, their last investigation will be made public (unless they are jailed or role blocked.)
4 Former Contestants (Wolves)
Role Blocker – Negates a person’s action each night.
Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated.
Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors.
Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit.
1 Overeager Audience Member
The one person for whom the points do matter. In addition to points they earn during the day phase, they may earn 300 points each night by making a successful kill. When they reach 1,000 points, they win and exit the game. (Town and Wolves will continue to duke it out.)
RPs
Players were asked to submit RP ideas before D1, to be added to a pool. The mod also solicited RP ideas from the graveyard. All players were then dealt a random RP from the pool (being sure not to get one they suggested).
Players must make three (3) RP posts before casting a vote.
There may be opportunities to get new RPs later down the line, so beware.
General Rules
Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players.
Roles and RPs will revealed upon death.
As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.
Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people.
The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes.
Living Players
Jake
Pablo
Goat
Anna
malthusc
Flubba
beinggreen
Side Character
Indy
Lindsay
MSD
Eleanor
Cop
Stars
Moolisa
Lamb Dance
Cork
The Dead:
- Josephus (Vanilla Town)
- Marlowe (Vanilla Town)
Twilight will be 6 PM CST on Saturday, June 3rd.