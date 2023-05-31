Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 32

Top 64 Part 2 Results

Top 32! Every single song!

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

This round will end on Thursday, June 1st at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Celeste remains our leader, despite losing some strong songs last round. Paper Mario had it even rougher, falling into the midcard. More former leaders fared worse, with NieR:Automata and Cuphead falling to one song each and A Hat in Time leaving the tournament entirely. 4 songs (1 game) Celeste [-2] 2 songs (5 games) Paper Mario: The Origami King [-3]

Paradise Killer [-1]

VirtuaVerse [-1]

Mad Rat Dead

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 1 song (18 games) NieR:Automata [-2]

Cuphead [-1]

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Blue Reflection

Bugsnax

Deltarune Chapter 1

Dicey Dungeons

Katana ZERO

Minit

OMORI

Panzer Paladin

Part Time UFO

Slipstream

STAR OCEAN:anamnesis

Style Savvy: Styling Star

Tetris Effect

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)

Trails of Cold Steel III Remember The Fallen (20 games): A Hat in Time [-3]

A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro

Cloudpunk

Donut County

Freedom Planet 2

Frog Fractions 2

Hades

Ikenfell

Kirby Fighters 2

Mega Man 11

Monument Valley 2

Necrobarista

Risk of Rain 2

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

Sonic Mania

Streets of Rage 4

The Sexy Brutale

Touken Ranbu

Wandersong

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine [collapse]

