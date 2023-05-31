The Weekly Wrestling Thread Returns

It was a wild weekend for wrestling. Two great WWE shows and an AEW show that, if we’re being honest, was mostly lackluster until the last two matches saved the night. What were your favorite wrestling moments of the week?

Matches of the week:

1. MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara (AEW)

2. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak (WWE)

3. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkiria (WWE)

4. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (WWE)

5. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castignoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hangman Adam Page (AEW)

Worst match of the week:

1. Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW)



I’ve also started keeping a running list of my favorite matches of 2023: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YcL-w7iNoBkoDVDfKMyQbrESxJRhrybHFBXDsMF-C3Y/edit?usp=sharing

