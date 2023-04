Tlaquepaque is a city in Jalisco, Mexico. Famous for it’s pottery, I know it as the city I always confuse with Tonalá, where I got so sick as child I still associate the city with it.

Anyway, back to Tlaquepaque. I love that name. It is incredibly satisfying to say, and just sounds wonderful. According to wikipedia, it’s Nahuatl for, “place above the clay land.”

I’ve never been here and have only passed through. I’m sure I will, eventually

