Screamin’ Lyrics Tournament Round 2 (Round of 16)

Well folks for the most past, after a late-night start that saw among other things, 32nd seed Céline Dion actually keeping within striking distance of 1st seed Rage… mostly things settled down.

The notable results of round one were:

In “closest contest,” Blur’s “Song 2’s” WHOO-HOO! a 22nd seed, brought down #11 Neil Diamond’s SWEET CAROLINE! by two points, 31-29. (This was an upset, but not the biggest)

The biggest blowout came at the hands of R.E.M.’s #2 seed LEONARD BERNSTEIN! from “It’s the End of the World as We Know it (And I Feel Fine) which trounced BISMILLAH, NO! WE WILL NOT LET YOU GO!, the #31 seeded pick from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (Don’t worry, BR is still in this with another line, see below). The final score here was a 32-point difference, 47-15

As for upsets, there was the above-mentioned “Song 2.” Additionally the OTHER “Bohemian Rhapsody” entry, (“BEELZEBUB HAS A DEVIL PUT ASIDE FOR ME“) which was in 24th place, handily trounced Roger Waters’ “YEEEEEAAAAHH” from “Won’t Get Fooled Again” (9th). I guess you could say that devil… got him fooled again.

(••) ( ••)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)

The Beastie Boys meanwhile, will have to be content with being represented by “Sabotage” because “Intergalactic’s” mmm… DROP which had been 10th seed, could not compete with the dulcet sounds of the greatest commercially successful drinking song made by an anarcho-Communist rock band, Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” chorus. (23). For this round at least, they didn’t get knocked down.

Last note from me is that as a die-hard U2 fan, I’m sad to see both of their songs go out in the first. But their stronger “lyric” went up against one of the classics of Riot Grrrl, so I can’t get too upset. But in commemoration, I’m just going to leave Bono here. (Spoilers for the Americans)

WOAH-OH-OH-OH!

This second round will be open until Wednesday, April 19th at noon Eastern.

