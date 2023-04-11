Creative Endeavors Welcomes Back The Piping Plovers

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Piping Plovers! It’s Springtime and that means all sorts of migratory critters stop by Cape Cod. One of the cutest are the Piping Plover. These little birds come to the beaches all across the Cape to breed. Once critically endangered, conservation efforts of the last two decades have brought them up to the higher, but still not great, vulnerable status. Here’s a few pictures I’ve taken already this season

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

Now I’m on Mastodon

