Triviacados: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The clue given is the result of the letters in a country’s capital taken away from the same letters in the country. Countries with Saint or St, use ‘Saint’ and capitals with Saint or St, use ‘St.’

Eg: If the clue is ‘Cnd’ then the answer would be ‘Canada’. Because the letters from its capital, ‘Ottawa’ have been taken away. (A capital letter indicates the beginning of a country’s name or a new word in a country’s name)

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

